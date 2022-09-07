New AirPods Pro 2 Add Better Noise Canceling and Sound for Same $249 Price

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The long-rumored second-generation AirPods Pro -- or AirPods Pro 2 as everyone will likely call them -- are official. Apple just unveiled its latest noise-canceling true wireless headphones as part of its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. They're available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 9, and will ship two weeks later on Sept. 23 for $249 (£249, AU$399).

The new AirPods Pro are the follow-up to the original noise-canceling model that debuted back in October 2019. They join the (non-Pro) AirPods 3 earbuds and AirPods Max full-size headphones in Apple's wireless headphone line, and compete directly with headphones from the Beats brand, which Apple also owns.

Here's a quick look at the AirPods Pro second-generation key features:

Same design as previous AirPods Pro

Powered by Apple H2 chip

Improved sound with new low-distortion drivers

Improved noise canceling (Apple says double the amount of ANC)

Adaptive transparency mode

Personalized spatial audio

The charging case now has a built-in speaker on the bottom that allows it to play a sound using Precision Find My feature

6 hours of battery with an extra 24 hours in charging case (1 hour more than the original AirPods Pro)

Touch swipe controls added to pinch controls on stems

Can now charge with Apple Watch charger along with Qi wireless chargers

Lanyard can be connected to case

Price: $249, £249, AU$399

Ship date: Sept. 23 (available for preorder Sept. 9)

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

This is a developing story. We'll update it as additional details become available.

