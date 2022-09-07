Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
New AirPods Pro 2 Add Better Noise Canceling and Sound for Same $249 Price

Alongside its launch of the iPhone 14, Apple also took the wraps off its latest earbud headphones.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
woman in yellow outfit announces AirPods Pro 2
Apple/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The long-rumored second-generation AirPods Pro -- or AirPods Pro 2 as everyone will likely call them -- are official. Apple just unveiled its latest noise-canceling true wireless headphones as part of its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. They're available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 9, and will ship two weeks later on Sept. 23 for $249 (£249, AU$399).

The new AirPods Pro are the follow-up to the original noise-canceling model that debuted back in October 2019. They join the (non-Pro) AirPods 3 earbuds and AirPods Max full-size headphones in Apple's wireless headphone line, and compete directly with headphones from the Beats brand, which Apple also owns.

Here's a quick look at the AirPods Pro second-generation key features:

  • Same design as previous AirPods Pro
  • Powered by Apple H2 chip
  • Improved sound with new low-distortion drivers
  • Improved noise canceling (Apple says double the amount of ANC)
  • Adaptive transparency mode
  • Personalized spatial audio
  • The charging case now has a built-in speaker on the bottom that allows it to play a sound using Precision Find My feature
  • 6 hours of battery with an extra 24 hours in charging case (1 hour more than the original AirPods Pro)
  • Touch swipe controls added to pinch controls on stems
  • Can now charge with Apple Watch charger along with Qi wireless chargers
  • Lanyard can be connected to case
  • Price: $249, £249, AU$399
  • Ship date: Sept. 23 (available for preorder Sept. 9)
The mew Apple H2 chip power the new AirPods 2Enlarge Image

The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds are powered by Apple's new H2 chip.

 David Carnoy/CNET

This is a developing story. We'll update it as additional details become available.

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2002

