iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event in Cupertino, California, where the company showed off the next iteration of its popular mobile handset line.

The new iPhone features a smaller pill-shaped notch. The notch has moving alerts and notifications around the notch, integrating the cutout into the phone's UI. Apple calls this the Dynamic Island.

Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro is seeing an upgraded Super Retina XDR display, hitting 2,000 nits of brightness. The display's LTPO technology allows it to jump down to a 1Hz refresh rate dynamically, lowering power consumption.

Powering the iPhone 14 is the A16 Bionic chip featuring 16 billion transistors on a 4-nanometer process. It's more efficient thanks to efficiency cores with Apple saying it's 40% faster at third of the power consumption when compared to the competition. The GPU sees an upgrade, with 50% more memory bandwidth. The display engine help power the LTPO display as well as the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera. The quad-pixel sensor takes groups of four pixels and makes them act as one large pixel for better light capture. Android manufacturers employ a similar technique with high megapixel camera sensors. Apple will let people shoot at its Pro Raw mode, allowing shots at the full 48-megapixels. Apple has developed a new computational image processing method to take advantage of the new pixel pattern. With the Photonic Engine, Apple says people will get a three-times improvement in low-light photos.

In video, Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro will come with Pro Video and Cinematic modes.

Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro will feature all-day battery life.

Rumors suggested prior to the event that Apple would hike the price of its pro models by $100 to make up for rising component prices. The rumored price increase was said to be justified with an upgraded 48-megapixel camera and notchless display. As for design, the iPhone 14 Pro line was rumored to follow a similar design philosophy to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, meaning a flat glass-on-glass sandwich with a square metal frame. The upcoming iOS 16 will be the operating system powering Apple's iPhone 14 line out of the box.

Apple's new phones were previously rumored to go on sale on Sept. 16.

