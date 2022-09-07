New Apple Watch Series 8 Has a Temperature Sensor and Car Crash Detection

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 8. The reveal came Wednesday during the company's annual fall product event. The GPS version starts at $399 while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the first model to come with a temperature sensor, which will be used to bring new ovulation tracking features to the Apple Watch. Wearers will also be able to see shifts in their baseline wrist temperature with the new Series 8. The new watch samples wrist temperature every five seconds and detects changes of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Apple is bringing other female health monitoring features to the Series 8, too. Apple says more detailed cycle tracking will be available so that wearers can become aware of deviations from their typical cycle.

Car crash detection is also coming to the Series 8 so that emergency services and contacts can be notified in the event of an accident. The Series 8 has two new motion sensors, which will enable it to detect the precise moment of impact. The company said it studied data from front, side and rear collisions when developing the new feature. The Series 8 will also come with many of the health and wellness features found on older watches, like emergency SOS and fall detection.

The addition of improved ovulation tracking thanks to the Series 8's temperature sensor and car crash detection underscore Apple's strategy in positioning the Apple Watch as a health and wellness device first. It also marks the first time Apple has added a new health sensor to the Apple Watch since the Series 6, which launched in 2020 and introduced the blood oxygen saturation monitor.

A new low-power mode is also coming to the Apple Watch. It will temporarily disable features like always-on display and auto-workout detection to preserve battery life without taking too much away from the overall experience. The new low-power mode will be available on the Series 4 and later models. Battery life has been a shortcoming of the Apple Watch for years compared to Fitbit, but this new low-power mode is expected to make up for that by providing more longevity.

The aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in midnight, starlight, silver and Product Red color options, while the stainless steel edition will come in silver, gold and graphite.

Apple also announced the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE during its September event. The Apple Watch Ultra is a new rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at athletes, while the SE is a refreshed version of Apple's cheaper smartwatch.

Apple leads the global smartwatch market with 29.3% of shipments in the second quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung follows in second place with 9.2% of the worldwide smartwatch shipments during the same period.

Still, Apple faces increased competition. Even though Samsung trails far behind Apple in terms of shipments, Samsung saw 40% growth year over year, compared with Apple's 8% growth, according to Counterpoint's data.

In August, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Meanwhile, Google is expected to release its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, this fall. Google hasn't revealed many details yet, but it seems to be positioning the Pixel Watch as a premium smartwatch similar to the Apple Watch.

Although the iPhone is Apple's biggest moneymaker, products like the Apple Watch are an important part of the company's business. The wearables, home and accessories division, which encompasses products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, is the company's third largest business following the iPhone and then digital services. Apple said in a quarterly earnings call in April that its wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 100 company.