Samsung Galaxy S24 Software Update Timeline vs. Google, OnePlus and Motorola

Samsung's Galaxy S24 line will receive seven years of major Android upgrades and protection from vulnerabilities, the company said. The new software update policy matches Google's Pixel 8 line, which at the time of its fall announcement was the longest of any major Android phone maker. Only the eco-conscious Fairphone 5 outlasts this, which will receive eight years of software support.

No matter how long a Galaxy S24 owner holds onto their phone, it should work just as securely in 2031 as it does right now. This also bodes well for anyone that prefers to buy an older device to save money, as the Galaxy S24 line will still have several remaining years of software support even in 2025 or 2026. These long-term software commitments come at a time where people are holding onto their phones longer, an average of 2.93 years, according to the site Statista.

Samsung's extension could also help lure over iPhone owners who are used to Apple's practice of providing five or six years of software and security update support. Even though Apple never makes a formal commitment, 2017's iPhone X and iPhone 8 each received major iOS updates until 2023, and both still receive security updates from Apple.

Longer software and security update timelines could also add value to flagship Android phones. But not every company is making the jump to seven years just yet. In the chart below, we compare the Galaxy S24's software update timeline against those offered by Google with its Pixel 8, the recently announced OnePlus 12 and last year's Motorola Razr Plus.