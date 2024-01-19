X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Software Update Timeline vs. Google, OnePlus and Motorola

Samsung promises its newest phones will get seven years of major OS and security updates, which could help the phones be a better investment. But how does that stack up to other Android phone makers?

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
2 min read
The new Circle to Search feature being shown on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The new Circle to Search feature being shown on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

 John Kim/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S24 line will receive seven years of major Android upgrades and protection from vulnerabilities, the company said. The new software update policy matches Google's Pixel 8 line, which at the time of its fall announcement was the longest of any major Android phone maker. Only the eco-conscious Fairphone 5 outlasts this, which will receive eight years of software support.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

No matter how long a Galaxy S24 owner holds onto their phone, it should work just as securely in 2031 as it does right now. This also bodes well for anyone that prefers to buy an older device to save money, as the Galaxy S24 line will still have several remaining years of software support even in 2025 or 2026. These long-term software commitments come at a time where people are holding onto their phones longer, an average of 2.93 years, according to the site Statista

240117-site-samsung-galaxy-unpacked-supercut
Watch this: Everything Announced at Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked Event

Samsung's extension could also help lure over iPhone owners who are used to Apple's practice of providing five or six years of software and security update support. Even though Apple never makes a formal commitment, 2017's iPhone X and iPhone 8 each received major iOS updates until 2023, and both still receive security updates from Apple.

Longer software and security update timelines could also add value to flagship Android phones. But not every company is making the jump to seven years just yet. In the chart below, we compare the Galaxy S24's software update timeline against those offered by Google with its Pixel 8, the recently announced OnePlus 12 and last year's Motorola Razr Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 software, security support vs. Google Pixel 8, OnePlus 12, Motorola Razr Plus


Samsung Galaxy S24Google Pixel 8OnePlus 12Motorola Razr Plus
Years of major software updates 7743
Years of major security updates 7754

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Come in Yellow, Violet, Gray and Black

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
+6 more
See all photos

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans