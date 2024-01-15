OnePlus 12 Packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, Wireless Charging, Hasselblad Camera

The OnePlus 12 has already been announced in China, but the phone will soon be coming to the rest of the world. The company's latest flagship phone will retail in the US, with preorders open today and open sales beginning on Feb. 7. We don't yet know the pricing, but we expect it to be in line with the OnePlus 11 which cost $699/$799 at launch, depending on specification. International pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but $799 converts to roughly £630 or AU$1,205.

The base OnePlus 12 will come with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, while a higher-spec option will be available, coming with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Both devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with three rear Hasselblad-branded cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor that offers 3x optical zoom. The 6.82-inch display can reach a dazzling 4,500 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus also says it has class-leading cooling thanks to a "cryo-velocity cooling system" that's designed to help manage processor heat during intense gaming.

The OnePlus 12 has a wavy effect on the back with a matte finish. Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There are two colors for the 12, called silky black and flowy emerald. The latter is a greenish hue with a wavy pattern inside its glass finish. While using the phone, the lines give off a sophisticated styling that suits a flagship device, though the glass finish is slippery.

In addition to 80-watt wired charging, which OnePlus says can take the phone from empty to full in around 30 minutes, the company has brought back wireless charging. It says the OnePlus 12 can charge at 50W speeds when paired with its proprietary AirVOOC charger.

The device also supports the Qi standard, though it's unclear if OnePlus has adopted the latest Qi2 standard. Qi2 allows for 15W wireless charging and uses magnets for proper alignment with accessories.

The OnePlus 12 is IP65-rated for water- and dust-resistance. OnePlus says its new device's screen can be used in the rain, similar to OnePlus' international Ace 2 Pro phone.

OnePlus staples are still there -- including the alert slider, which is now on the left-hand side. There's also a fingerprint sensor underneath the display for unlocking. Wi-Fi 7 support and Android 14 run underneath its latest version of Oxygen OS. OnePlus promises four years of major Android software updates as well as five years of bimonthly security updates.

The OnePlus 12 (left) and 12R (right). Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus will sell its new phone at Amazon and Best Buy, but it doesn't have a US carrier partner. The company does note that its phone is certified to work with the 5G networks offered by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. And the phone will be available directly from the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 12R

Launching alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 is the 12R. This model offers pared-back specs, including the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It lacks the high-end camera specs of the standard 12. It does have a slightly larger 5,500-mAh battery, however, along with 80W fast charging. Its key features include the screen's ability to be used when wet, 4,500 nits of brightness and software optimizations for smoother frame rates when gaming.

OnePlus has yet to confirm specific pricing for the 12R, but it's expected to come at a lower price than the standard 12 when it goes on sale in February. If you're looking for the best OnePlus has to offer, you'll likely want to look towards the 12. But if you want solid all-round performance at a more affordable price, you may be better served with the OnePlus 12R -- especially if photography prowess is less of a concern.

How these two phones stack up side-by-side remains to be seen. Check back for our full reviews when they launch.