Everything Announced at Samsung Unpacked: S24 Phones, Galaxy AI and One Surprise Reveal

Samsung kicked off its year with the first big phone event of 2024. The debut of Samsung's newest smartphones -- the Galaxy S24 series, which bring on-device generative AI along with upgrades to specs and cameras -- was the main focus of today's Galaxy Unpacked event. But Samsung had an unexpected product reveal at the end of Unpacked -- the health-tracking Galaxy Ring, a new Samsung device with no official launch date yet.

As is usual for Samsung's earliest event of the year, its S24 flagship phones took center stage. The company's S-series phones rival Apple's iPhones and are often the first to debut new mobile technology featured in other premium Android handsets that come out later in the year.

Galaxy S24 brings AI, brighter screens and more

In 2024, that new technology is generative AI, which made a splash on the global stage when ChatGPT arrived in late 2022 and tech companies have rushed to integrate in their own products and services. Late last year, Qualcomm revealed that its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip would come with on-device generative AI capabilities, and the Galaxy S24 series are some of the first phones to launch with that silicon.

The S24 series uses a combination of on-device and cloud-based generative AI, called Galaxy AI, to pull off new tricks. Some we've seen before, like live translation, suggesting different tones for text messages and expanding photos beyond their original backgrounds. Others are new, like turning a regular-speed video into a slow-motion one by generating frames in between what's been recorded.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in four colors. John Kim/CNET

The S24 series also has more conventional upgrades on its predecessors, especially its top-tier model. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is more premium, trading its aluminum frame for a titanium body and swapping a 10-megapixel, 10x optical zoom camera for a 50-megapixel 5x optical camera to shoot sharper distance photos. It also only comes with 12GB of RAM (no 8GB option). For these improvements, the base price is $1,300 (£1,249, AU$2,199), up by $100 from last year's S23 Ultra.

The standard S24 and S24 Plus haven't received many upgrades, though the screens are 0.1 inches larger than last year's (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively). The S24 Plus now has a Quad HD Plus resolution display (the same as the S24 Ultra) for a sharper picture than the HD Plus screen on its predecessor. Batteries are slightly bigger, with the S24 having a 4,000 mAh battery (up 100 mAh) and the S24 Plus a 4,900 mAh capacity (up 200 mAh).

Samsung has expanded its sustainability efforts, adding more recycled materials like cobalt in batteries and rare earth elements in speakers. Moreover, the Galaxy S24 phones will have seven years of Android and security updates, enabling owners to hold on to their phones into 2031.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $800 (£799, AU$1,399), while the S24 Plus starts at $1,000 (£999, AU$1,699), which are the same prices as last year's phones. The S24 Ultra starts at $1,300, which is up from last year's S23 Ultra at $1,200 -- a $100 price bump likely resulting from the switch in materials for more durability.

And in turn, Samsung has dropped the prices for its older phones, with last year's Galaxy S23 now $700 and the Galaxy S23 FE down to $600.

Samsung shows off the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked 2024 event. Samsung/Screenshot via CNET

And one more thing...

And to end the event, Samsung revealed a few new features coming to Samsung Health to improve sleep tracking and other health measuring -- but the big tease at the end was a reveal of the Galaxy Ring, which presumably will be packed with sensors to monitor your health through the day.

Samsung didn't share much about the gadget, including price or release date, so we don't know much about how it compares to rivals like the Oura Ring, but we expect to hear more about the Galaxy Ring before long.

What happened at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung unveiled its next-gen Galaxy S24 phones on Jan. 17. The media invitation said to expect Samsung's "most intelligent mobile experience yet" in a nod to the forthcoming AI-powered features. The in-person event happened in San Jose, California, and streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel.

CNET had on-the-ground coverage of the event as well as our own watch party for reactions and analysis of the reveals and any surprises.