Samsung Extends Android and Security Updates to 7 Years

At its Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, Samsung rolled out its new Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra phones along with a promise to support its phones for longer. Before it got into the AI features, bigger batteries and brighter screens of the S24 models, Samsung announced it has extended the OS and security updates for its phones. It will now offer seven years' worth of security updates along with seven generations of Android upgrades.

Seven years of security and OS upgrades is a big jump up from the five years of security and four years of OS updates in last year's Galaxy S23 models and puts Samsung on par with Google's pledge of seven years of updates for its Pixel 8 phones.