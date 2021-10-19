Pixel 6 event CNET Deal Days are here Apple event recap AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro Bitcoin-linked ETF starts trading on NYSE Cowboy Bebop teaser
Pixel 6 event recap: Every Google announcement, from Pixel Pass to Tensor chips

Google's new Android 12 phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, include a lot of features and power, at a price lower than most rivals. Here's every announcement.

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, their Google-built Tensor chip and a Pixel Pass subscription bundle, among other reveals. 

You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and postshow on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page will also update with all of our Pixel 6 event coverage, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.

Pixel 6 event coverage

Hands-on with Google's premium flagship Pixel 6 Pro

