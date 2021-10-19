Pixel 6 event recap: Every Google announcement, from Pixel Pass to Tensor chips

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, their Google-built Tensor chip and a Pixel Pass subscription bundle, among other reveals.
You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and postshow on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page will also update with all of our Pixel 6 event coverage, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.
Pixel 6 event coverage
- Pixel 6 has a $599 price, new cameras and Google's ambitious Tensor processor
- Pixel 6 Pro is the premium phone Google needs right now
- Google's Tensor chip aims to make the Pixel 6 smarter and last longer
- Pixel Pass bundles the Pixel 6 with Google's services, starting at $45 a month
- Google Pixel 6 vs. 6 Pro vs. Pixel 5 vs. 5A: What are the differences?
- Pixel 6 and Snapchat debut Quick Tap to Snap, will add live language translation
- Google Store stumbles during Pixel 6 phone launch
