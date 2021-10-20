CNET Deal Days are here Facebook reportedly plans to rename itself Pixel 6 event recap Apple event recap Maid to dethrone The Queen's Gambit Marvel's Eternals: Surprise cameo
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Pixel 6 event recap: Android 12's release, Tensor chip, 5G and more

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ring in Android 12's release with the Tensor chip, the camera bar and a compelling price for everything the phone offers. Here's every announcement.

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, their Google-built Tensor chip and a Pixel Pass subscription bundle, among other reveals. The company was able to further boast the phone's photography and live translation enhancements, while also releasing Android 12 publicly to anyone owning the Pixel 3 and later models. While the Pixel 6's 5G compatibility raises some questions for potential customers, the phone's debut showcases many ways this year's Pixel 6 line steps up from previous models.

You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and postshow on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page also includes all of our Pixel 6 event coverage, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.

Pixel 6 event coverage

Now playing: Watch this: Everything Google just announced at its Pixel 6 event
10:32

Hands-on with Google's premium flagship Pixel 6 Pro

See all photos