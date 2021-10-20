Pixel 6 event recap: Android 12's release, Tensor chip, 5G and more

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made their debut Tuesday during Google's fall Pixel event, showcasing the new Android 12 phones' cameras, their Google-built Tensor chip and a Pixel Pass subscription bundle, among other reveals. The company was able to further boast the phone's photography and live translation enhancements, while also releasing Android 12 publicly to anyone owning the Pixel 3 and later models. While the Pixel 6's 5G compatibility raises some questions for potential customers, the phone's debut showcases many ways this year's Pixel 6 line steps up from previous models.

You can watch Google's reveal event along with CNET's pre- and postshow on CNET's YouTube channel and in the player embedded here. This page also includes all of our Pixel 6 event coverage, collecting together every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update.

