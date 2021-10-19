Pixel 6 and Snapchat debut Quick Tap to Snap, will add live language translation

Google

Google's Pixel 6 line is integrating Snapchat directly into the phone, debuting a Quick Tap to Snap feature that makes Snapchat's camera come up by tapping the back of the phone.

The integration is a first for Snapchat, and during Google's Pixel Fall event on Tuesday, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said that the app will support several of the Pixel's other enhancements including live translation in the camera and in chat, the Ultra Wide Angle lens and exclusive augmented reality lenses.

The live translation feature will support more than 10 languages, with Snapchat saying the translations will occur in real time.

The announcement comes as part of the reveal of the $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro, in which Google is giving deeper dives into the phones, their in-house Tensor chip, the new cameras on the phones and other enhancements coming alongside Android 12.