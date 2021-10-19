Hands-on with Google's premium flagship Pixel 6 Pro

Roll up, roll up, I've got your hands-on Pixel 6 Pro shots right here.
After teasing it back in August, Google has finally taken the official wraps off its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Android phones. It's the Pixel 6 Pro that's the flagship of the pair, packing a triple rear-camera setup, a high-resolution 6.7-inch display and Google's own Tensor processor.
At $899 (£849, converts to about AU$1,570), the Pixel 6 Pro costs a sizeable $200 more than the Pixel 5. There's no question that Google's pitching it as a premium phone to be considered alongside the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.
Click through to take a closer look at the Pixel 6 Pro.
It has a glass back and while I find this black color scheme dull, it feels lovely to hold. It definitely has a more premium look and feel than the Pixel 5.
The Pixel 6 Pro will be doing battle with the iPhone 13 Pro -- a phone which offers stellar camera quality and great performance all round. I'm excited to see how the two phones compare in everyday use.
The Pixel 6 Pro (left) runs the latest Android 12 software while the iPhone (right) runs iOS 15.
The Pixel 6 Pro (left) with the smaller Pixel 6.
Android 12 has a neat look overall which should make it easy for even Android newbies to get to grips with.
That camera strip hides three cameras: a 50-megapixel standard lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 4x optical zoom.
The iPhone 13 Pro takes superb images so I'm excited to take both phones on a photoshoot soon.
There's a fingerprint scanner built into the display. There's no face unlock offered here.
The Android 12 settings menu.
The Pixel 6 Pro (left) has an 11-megapixel front-facing camera, while the Pixel 6's tops out at 8-megapixels.
The orange color option is much more fun than the plain black model.
That camera strip protrudes quite a lot from the phone. As a result, it won't lie flat on a table.
A fun new software feature on the Pixels is the ability to have the system colors change depending on the dominant colors in whatever you set as your homescreen background. That way, you have a unified color palette across your device.
Starting at $899, the Pixel 6 Pro is cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro ($999).
Google is smart to try and undercut Apple's phone, although whether it's worth spending the extra remains to be seen when we test these phone side-by-side.
Both phones are IP68 rated for water-resistance.
Google's Tensor processor promises a variety of benefits, particularly for machine learning, speech recognition, AI as well as better on-device security.