Hands-on with Google's premium flagship Pixel 6 Pro

After teasing it back in August, Google has finally taken the official wraps off its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Android phones. It's the Pixel 6 Pro that's the flagship of the pair, packing a triple rear-camera setup, a high-resolution 6.7-inch display and Google's own Tensor processor.

At $899 (£849, converts to about AU$1,570), the Pixel 6 Pro costs a sizeable $200 more than the Pixel 5. There's no question that Google's pitching it as a premium phone to be considered alongside the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

