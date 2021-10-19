Pixel Pass bundles the Pixel 6 with Google's services starting at $45 a month

James Martin/CNET

Google's new Pixel Pass, revealed as part of Google's Pixel 6 event Tuesday, bundles the new Pixel 6 phone line with a variety of Google's own services. The subscription spreads out the cost of the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro over two years while also covering device protection, a 200GB Google One subscription with automatic photo backup, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and the Google Play Pass.

Google also says that after two years, Pixel Pass customers will get the option to upgrade their phone to the next version of the Pixel. The plans start at $45 a month for two years when using it to buy a Pixel 6 or $55 a month for the same term for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

This bundling strategy is similar to what Microsoft offers for its Xbox game consoles: The Xbox All Access subscription covers the cost of either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S while including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with prices starting at $25 a month over two years. If you were already going to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, that subscription actually saves a little cash over going a la carte.

Google offers a wide range of services and they might not all be useful to you, so you may want to do some math before diving into the Pixel Pass. If you're only interested in the phone and don't care to make use of Google's services, you may want to instead check out other device financing options.