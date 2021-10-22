iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's highest-end phones stack up

Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event in September, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this page to see a side-by-side specs chart.

Sarah Tew/CNET Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone Pro Max 13 offers a massive 6.7-inch screen and a nearly identical look and feel. But Apple's newest model offers a 120Hz display, longer battery life and new cameras, and storage capacity has been extended to a whopping 1TB for the first time.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The iPhone 12 Pro Max received stellar marks from our editors when it debuted, thanks to its premium build, great battery life, outstanding cameras and 5G support. But Apple is phasing it out and will only sell refurbished models on its site.

Despite these upgrades, Apple didn't increase the starting price tag across any of its new iPhones, running contrary to some widely circulated rumors. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (£949, AU$1,699), while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (£1,049, AU$1,849) for the base 128GB model. Meanwhile, Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, though refurbished models are still available on Apple's online store.

Take a look at the specs chart below comparing Apple's latest Pro models with their predecessors. Let us know in the comments if you'd prefer to save money with a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro model, jump in with the new iPhone 13 line or if your current iPhone is still the best for all of your daily needs.

