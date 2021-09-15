iPhone 13 Pro line finally gets 1TB of storage, creating the most expensive iPhone ever

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will finally introduce options for you to buy an Apple phone with a full terabyte of storage built in, Apple said Tuesday. But these highest-end iPhones will cost more than the last generation's, which maxed out at 512 gigabytes: The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro costs $1,499 and the 1TB iPhone Pro Max costs $1,599, making it the most expensive iPhone yet. They essentially double the storage from the 512GB versions for $200 more.

The news came at Apple's event revealing the latest iterations of its iPhone, as well as new Apple Watches and iPads. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be open for preorder Friday and available Sept. 24. The system software iOS 15 is coming Sept. 20.

Apple has been criticized over the years for dragging its feet in upgrading storage options for iPhones, and these latest iPhone Pros come with storage-gobbling features like new higher-quality video recording system called ProRes, making the need for more space on your phone all the more intense. Up until now for its "pro" devices, Apple's largely kept between 128GB and 512GB. Apple began offering a 1TB version for its iPad Pro in 2018, but waited until this year to bring that option to the iPhone.

Storage may not be the only factor ratcheting up the price of the most expensive iPhones. Escalating prices of chip production from its supplier, TSMC, also augured the possibility of pricier iPhones too. Apple's supplier is aiming to increase the cost by as much as 20% for "advanced and mature process technologies" by January, according to a report.

Up until the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most expensive iPhone had been the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage, which was $1,399 in the US at launch.

--Ian Sherr contributed to this report.