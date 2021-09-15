iPhone 13 battery life adds several hours to a single charge, Apple says

Apple

Apple Event

Apple's new iPhone 13 models will sport longer battery life than the iPhone 12 lineup, the company said at its product event Tuesday. The extended battery life results from a combination of a bigger battery, iOS 15 software and the A15 Bionic chip.

Here's how much longer the new phones' lithium-ion batteries will last compared with their iPhone 12 counterparts, according to Apple:

iPhone battery comparison

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Extra battery over iPhone 12 counterpart 2.5 hours 1.5 hours 1.5 hours 2.5 hours Video playback Up to 19 hours Up to 17 hours Up to 22 hours Up to 28 hours Video playback (streaming) Up to 15 hours Up to 13 hours Up to 20 hours Up to 25 hours Audio playback Up to 75 hours Up to 55 hours Up to 75 hours Up to 95 hours

The new iPhones feature MagSafe (up to 15W) and Qi wireless charging (up to 7.5W), a USB charging port for computers and power adapters, and a Smart Data Mode that automatically shifts to LTE when 5G isn't needed.

The iPhone 13 lineup also offers fast-charge capabilities with a 20W or higher adapter that is sold separately. With the adapter, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro can get up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. The iPhone 13 Pro Max can get up to 50% charge in 35 minutes.

How long the new iPhone's battery lasts also depends other factors like use, settings and network configuration, according to Apple's iPhone 13 specs page. Plus, iPhone batteries have limited recharge cycles, and could eventually need replacement.

The new iPhone 13 series will be available to preorder on Friday. The iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Meanwhile, iOS 15 will be available to download Sept. 20.