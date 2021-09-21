iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

Apple made major hardware and software upgrades to the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Here are an assortment of photos I took with each.
Each of these photos are taken using a combination of modes and lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Each slide will label the iPhone used, the lens and as applicable the photo mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night Mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Portrait mode.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Portrait mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro. telephoto lens with Portrait mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide with Macro mode.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera with Portrait mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.
iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Cool.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Rich Contrast.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Standard.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Vibrant.
iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Warm.