iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

Apple made major hardware and software upgrades to the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Here are an assortment of photos I took with each.

patrickholland.jpg
Patrick Holland
iPhone 13 Pro
1 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

Each of these photos are taken using a combination of modes and lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Each slide will label the iPhone used, the lens and as applicable the photo mode.

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night Mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
2 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
3 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
4 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
5 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Portrait mode.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
6 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
7 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

iPhone 13 Pro
8 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
9 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

iPhone 13 Pro
10 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
11 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Portrait mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
12 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
13 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
14 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
15 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
16 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
17 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro
18 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
19 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
20 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
21 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
22 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
23 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, telephoto lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
24 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
25 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
26 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
27 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro. telephoto lens with Portrait mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
28 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
29 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
30 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
31 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
32 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, ultrawide with Macro mode.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
33 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
34 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
35 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide.

iPhone 13 Pro
36 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
37 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
38 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
39 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
40 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
41 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode. 

iPhone 13 Pro
42 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
43 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
44 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
45 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
46 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
47 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
48 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
49 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
50 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
51 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
52 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro
53 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera with Portrait mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
54 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro
55 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro
56 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro Max
57 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Pro
58 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Pro
59 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
60 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
61 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro
62 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Cool.

iPhone 13 Pro
63 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Rich Contrast.

iPhone 13 Pro
64 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Standard.

iPhone 13 Pro
65 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Vibrant.

iPhone 13 Pro
66 of 66 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, wide lens with Photography Style: Warm.

