Older iPhone prices slashed: All the discounts, and which phones Apple's getting rid of

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest slate of flagship phones: the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max (here's how each of the iPhone 13 variants compare). With the new launch, some of the company's older phones will get lower prices and others will no longer be sold by the tech giant.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR were available for purchase through Apple's website. The second generation of the budget-friendly iPhone SE, which was unveiled in the spring of 2020, was also available.

Here are price changes after the Sept. 14 event:

iPhone 12 64GB: from $799 to $699

iPhone 12 128GB: from $849 to $749

iPhone 12 256GB: from $949 to $849

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: from $699 to $599

iPhone 12 Mini 128GB: from $749 to $649

iPhone 12 Mini 256GB: from $849 to $749

iPhone 11 64GB: from $599 to $499

iPhone 11 128GB: from $649 to $549

Here are the phones Apple has stopped selling on its website:

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone XR

Apple's upcoming operating system, iOS 15, is compatible with many of its older devices, including the iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE and SE 2, iPod Touch (seventh generation) along with the full iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 lineup.

CNET's Richard Nieva contributed to this report.