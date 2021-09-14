iPhone 13 is here: Everything to know about Apple's biggest upgrades and new features

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the follow-up to last year's iPhone 12 with four new models: the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The new phones run iOS 15, come with a larger battery, more storage, a new A15 Bionic processor, a smaller notch and an abundance of new camera features. The base model of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colors: pink, blue, midnight (black), starlight (white) and Product Red. And the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max get a giant camera upgrade as well as a new display with 120Hz high refresh-rate display.



Read on for our first take on Apple's iPhone 13 lineup, and the answers to all of your questions about the phone's specs, features, design, price and how to get your hands on one yourself. Plus, here's everything we know about iOS 15, and here's what we know about a potential October Apple event.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost, and how much storage does it have? The iPhone 13 price depends on which of the four variants you buy, how much storage you choose, and whether you're purchasing through a carrier or unlocked. Here's everything to know about the iPhone 13 price structure and preorder details. Without a carrier discount, the iPhone 13 starts at $829 (£779, AU$1,349) for 128GB, which is twice the storage the iPhone 12 started with. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $729 (£679, AU$1,199) for the same 128GB of storage. Like the iPhone 12, if you buy an iPhone 13 or 13 Mini tied to a US carrier, you'll receive a $30 discount. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (£949, AU$1,699) and the 13 Pro Max at $1,099 (£1,049, AU$1,849) for 128GB of storage. For the first time, you have the option to get 1TB of storage on an iPhone. The extra storage is only available on the Pro models and pushes the price of an iPhone 13 Pro Max to $1,599. Below is a breakdown of prices (without a carrier discount) and storage options.

iPhone 13 series US prices and storage Phone 128GB of storage 256GB of storage 512GB of storage 1TB of storage iPhone 13 Mini $729 $829 $1,029 NA iPhone 13 $829 $929 $1,129 NA iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Screenshot/CNET

When will iPhone 13 be in stores? All four models of the iPhone 13 are available to preorder starting Friday, Sept. 17 and will ship Friday, Sept. 24. Apple announced that preorders for all new iPhone 13 models will begin on at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). There are a number of deals and carrier discounts available as well, which could bring the cost of the iPhone down to $0.

What colors does iPhone 13 come in? The iPhone 13 lineup includes some bold new colors, including Sierra Blue and a pink hue that the internet has been asking for. Apple's newest flagship phone also features a smaller notch and some other design tweaks. iPhone 13 and 13 Mini colors: Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Pink

Product Red iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max colors: Silver

Graphite

Gold

Sierra blue

What is iPhone 13's screen size? In terms of size, the four iPhone 13 models have the same size screens as the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. Across the board all the new phones have brighter screens.

Does the iPhone 13 Pro have a 120Hz refresh rate? Both Pro models now get a higher 120Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and scrolling look smoother and gaming more immersive. Android phones, whether they are expensive or not, commonly feature a high refresh rate screen. Up to now, the only Apple device to offer such a refresh rate was the iPad Pro, which uses an LCD screen instead of the OLED found on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Here's some more information on the iPhone 13's 120Hz refresh rate, ProMotion, and why it may not work exactly the way you think.

How long does the iPhone 13 battery last? Probably the most welcomed feature announced for the iPhone 13 is a bigger battery. Apple didn't share the size, but claims that the new battery along with iOS 15, the A15 chip and updated display adds two-and-a-half hours more battery life to the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Mini should get an hour-and-a-half more than the iPhone 12 Mini. That's a significant increase. The battery life on the iPhone 12 Mini was a compromise some people weren't willing to make. So it's exciting to see the new Mini get such a big bump in just a year. Apple says that the Pro models should see a similar increase in battery life with the iPhone 13 Pro getting two-and-a-half more hours and the 13 Pro Max getting an additional hour and a half.

How many cameras does iPhone 13 have? The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini get an updated camera system, which is apparent from the new diagonal orientation of the two rear cameras. In fact, Apple says the new orientation is a result of making more room for a new sensor-based stabilization system which previously was only found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (The cameras on the iPhone 12 were stacked vertically.) All four models get an improved 12-megapixel main camera and a better ultrawide lens and sensor. The new hardware along with the new A15 Bionic chip means a handful of improvements and new features, including being able to capture 47% more light. The iPhone 13 Pro also has a new triple-camera system with better lenses and sensors. The telephoto lens comes with 3x optical zoom, which is 1.5x longer than the camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and 1.2x longer than the tele lens on the 12 Pro Max. Take a look below at the different telephoto lenses the Pro models of the iPhone 13 and 12 have. To put things in perspective, this is an enormous improvement for the iPhone, but it still pales in comparison to the telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and phones from Huawei.