iPhone 13 price and preorders: How to get Apple's new phones for $0, starting Friday

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy the long-awaited and intensely rumored iPhone 13, which comes in four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people will be able to leverage carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details). iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).

The iPhone 13 comes with its share of notable new features, including an updated camera system with a new Cinematic video mode, the new A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life and 128GB starting storage capacity. Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple also announced the final version of iOS 15 (here's how to download and install iOS 15) and a few other big surprises, such as Smart Data mode.

There are some big differences between Android phones and the iPhone 13 worth considering before buying Apple's new phone. Let's dive into the iPhone 13 pricing, discounts and carrier preorders. This story will continue to be updated as more preorder and pricing information comes in from carriers and retail stores.

Now playing: Watch this: The new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

When do iPhone 13 preorders go live?



Apple announced that preorders for all new iPhone 13 models will begin on Friday, Sept 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).

How much will the iPhone 13 models cost?

As with previous iPhones, pricing will depend on the model and storage capacity. US prices for the base models for each are below:

iPhone 13 starts at $799

starts at $799 iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699

starts at $699 iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999

starts at $999 iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099

iPhone 13 pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 $799 $999 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Where can I buy the iPhone 13?

Vendors will confirm their offers and phone availability over the next few hours and days, it's safe to say that existing Apple retail partners that sold the iPhone 12 will sell the newest model. That includes Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and other mobile carriers. Most carriers have deals on the latest iPhone 13 models, and even though you may not be able to get the phone for free, trading in your device can reduce the upfront cost by a good amount.

Read more: The biggest iPhone 13 feature isn't on a spec sheet. It's in the trade-in offers

Deals from retailers and carriers selling the iPhone 13

New and current customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Mini for free, depending on trade-in, plan and financing. AT&T will also offer $700 off the iPhone 13 and $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with qualifying trade-ins under a few conditions. The deal only applies to those with an unlimited plan and a 36-month installment plan. You must have an eligible trade-in that's in good, working condition. The iPhone 11 and 12 lines (and XS Max), as well as recent phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, are among the phones that can get the full discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Others, like the iPhone X, XS and XR, Galaxy S10 line, Pixel 4 line and OnePlus 8 line are among the phones able to get the iPhone 13 Mini for free. You can check how much your device is worth at AT&T's trade-in site. As with other carrier deals, you won't get the full value upfront, with AT&T instead dishing the discount as a monthly bill credit for the next three years to keep you on its network. If you switch carriers or cancel service early, you'll be responsible for the remaining balance on the phone.

Apple customers can trade in an eligible device to get the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max for free or less than the retail price -- depending on your trade-in value. You can select your wireless carrier from Apple's website to get special deals or you can trade in your device with Apple and select one later. Apple's deal lets you get up to $790 off the new iPhone 13 models when trading in the iPhone 8 or a newer model. Other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 3 and LG G8 ThinQ are also eligible for trade-ins.

Spectrum Mobile will be carrying the iPhone 13 lineup and the new iPad and iPad Mini. Customers can preorder starting this Friday. The new devices will be available starting Sept. 24. We're keeping an eye out for deals and special pricing.

T-Mobile announced the Forever Upgrade program that applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. You can now trade in a qualifying device and get up to $800 off the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. The deal only applies to unlimited T-Mobile or Sprint plans, specifically those with Magenta Max or Sprint Max. Some legacy plans are also eligible for the deal, including older T-Mobile plans like One Plus, Magenta Plus, Unlimited for All Plus and Unlimited for All Premium. Those with newer T-Mobile plans like its Essentials or the Magenta offerings are not eligible. You can still get the iPhone 13 and enroll in the Forever Upgrade program if you don't have a qualifying trade-in device right now. You'll get up to $800 off your next upgrade after two years if you want to upgrade and your phone is in good, working condition.

New and existing Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 models with an eligible trade-in. Verizon will also cover up to $500 for new customers to switch and the two offers can be combined. So, if you're thinking of switching to Verizon, you can get up to $1,300 off the new iPhone 13. However, the deal only applies to select unlimited plans.

New customers that buy one of the iPhone 13 models can get a HomePod Mini and a $200 Visible gift card after switching from an eligible carrier to Visible. The HomePod Mini is available while supplies last. Customers will be eligible for the HomePod mini after one payment and will qualify for the gift card after three payments.

CNET Associate Writer Katie Teague contributed to this article.