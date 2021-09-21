/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini camera testing: See how Apple's new phones take photos

Apple's $729 iPhone 13 Mini and $829 iPhone 13 have both received an upgraded camera system over last year's iPhone 12 line. Check out our photo samples.

patrickholland.jpg
Patrick Holland
iPhone 13
1 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have a re-arranged and upgraded camera system over last year's iPhone 13 line. To show off the photos that the camera system takes, we're labeling in this gallery the phone in use, the lens used and as applicable the mode.

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Mini
2 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13
3 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
4 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
5 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13
6 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
7 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
8 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
9 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
10 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
11 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
12 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Mini
13 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
14 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
15 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
16 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
17 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13
18 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
19 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13
20 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
21 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
22 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
23 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
24 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
25 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
26 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
27 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
28 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Mini
29 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13
30 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13
31 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
32 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens.

iPhone 13
33 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, selfie camera.

iPhone 13
34 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, selfie camera.

iPhone 13
35 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, selfie camera.

iPhone 13 Mini
36 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, ultrawide lens with Night mode.

iPhone 13
37 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Photography Style: Cool.

iPhone 13
38 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Photography Style: Rich Contrast.

iPhone 13
39 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Photography Style: Standard.

iPhone 13
40 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Photography Style: Vibrant.

iPhone 13
41 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, wide lens with Photography Style: Warm.

iPhone 13
42 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13, ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
43 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens.

iPhone 13 Mini
44 of 44 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Mini, wide lens with Night mode.

