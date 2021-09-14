iPhone 13: Apple newest phone gets a larger battery, A15 Bionic chip

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the new iPhone which is a follow-up to last year's iPhone 12. The new iPhone 13 runs iOS 15, comes with a larger battery, the new A15 Bionic processor and will be available in five colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 gets a new camera system which is apparent from the new diagonal orientation of the two cameras on the back of the phone. The camera bump on the iPhone 12 had the two cameras stacked vertically.



Apple claims the larger battery along with iOS 15, the A15 chip and the updated displays gives the iPhone 13 a longer battery life.

This is a developing story. See all of CNET's coverage from today's Apple event.