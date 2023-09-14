iOS 17 Will Be Available to Everyone Next Week

By this time next week, you could have iOS 17 on your iPhone. In the midst of Apple's "Wonderlust" event Tuesday, the tech giant announced iOS 17 will be released to the general public on Monday, Sept. 18. The release comes months after Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The next iPhone software brings improvements to functions across compatible iPhones, like in Messages. The latest iPhone operating system also brings the new StandBy mode to compatible iPhones, which turns your iPhone into a smart display when charging and in landscape mode -- i.e., when it's horizontal not vertical.

Developers and beta testers can download the iOS 17 release candidate now. A release candidate is what Apple calls an almost final version of an update. Release candidates are like a sneak peek at the final version of software.

Apple also announced the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Tuesday's event.

