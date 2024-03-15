Budget Phone Maker Nuu Unveils the $300 B30 Pro 5G

Budget phone maker Nuu has unveiled its latest device, the B30 Pro with 5G, which looks to have decent specs for its cost. The $300 phone features a triple-camera system and a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED display, and is available exclusively through Nuu's website.

The B30 Pro sports a TSMC 6nm chip, and comes with 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5,000-mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging but doesn't support wireless charging. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

There's a 32-megapixel front camera, and on the back you'll find a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also features a Gorilla Glass 3 backing.

The B30 Pro is powered by Android 13, with an upgrade to Android 14 slated for the summer. It supports a minimum of two years of security and OS updates, which is expected for the budget price but far less than the seven years of updates both Samsung and Google have pledged to deliver for their premium Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series, respectively.

Hopefully you like light green, because that's the only color available right now, though that might change in the future. The phone hasn't been IP-rated for dust and water resistance, which is also common in the budget range.

The B30 Pro supports T-Mobile's network which means it should work well with the variety of smaller providers (known as MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators) that take advantage of T-Mobile's network to offer their own wireless services such as Mint Mobile and Google Fi. Nuu says more US mobile carriers could be available on the device later.

If you order the B30 Pro between now and March 31, you can get it at a discounted price of $270.

If you're in the market for other budget phones, you can also check out the new Moto G 5G, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra or the Nothing Phone 2A. CNET's Senior Mobile Editor Mike Sorrentino has rounded up the best cheap phones of 2024.