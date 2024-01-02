Mint Mobile, Visible Start 2024 With Fresh Push for Phone Plan Switchers

It may only be day two of 2024, but the competition is already heating up in the prepaid wireless space. Mint Mobile, the wireless company that runs on T-Mobile's network and is owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, announced Tuesday that it would be bringing back its "deflation" pricing offer. The deal drops the monthly rate for any of its plans to $15 per month for new users' first three months.

The $15-per-month rate is what Mint normally charges for 5GB of high-speed data when purchased on a 12-month plan. Its priciest unlimited option normally runs $35 per month if purchased in six-month increments or $30 per month as part of its 12-month offer.

Meanwhile, Visible, a prepaid brand owned by Verizon, kicked off 2024 with its own aggressive offer: unlimited data for $20 per month for new users who sign up with the code VISIBLE24. That's $5 in monthly savings from its regular $25 rate and includes taxes and fees. Those who want faster data, including access to Verizon's higher speed 5G Ultra Wideband service, can get the Visible Plus plan for $35 per month, per line for two years with the same promo code -- that's $10 off the regular $45-per-month rate.

Visible's deal runs through Jan. 31, and there is no set end date for Mint Mobile's promotion. Both companies require you to be a new user to take advantage of the offers.

The new deals come as prepaid wireless seems set for an interesting 2024. Verizon has struggled to expand its prepaid business, with BestMVNO noting last year that it hasn't seen growth in the segment since the third quarter of 2022. That pressure should only increase as rival T-Mobile works on acquiring Mint Mobile, though it's unclear where the transaction stands. The potential $1.35 billion deal was expected to close by the end of 2023, but it is yet to be finalized as we start the new year.