Tech Mobile

Google Fi Reportedly Drops US Cellular, Leaving T-Mobile As Last Network

Users can reportedly still access US Cellular's network while roaming and won't be charged for it.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Google Fi logo
Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Fi, the tech company's mobile virtual network operator, once based its service on three different carrier networks for subscribers to hop between in search of the best signal. While that dropped to two after the T-Mobile and Sprint merger combined networks, now that's been limited to one after Google reportedly dropped US Cellular as an official network.

Google Fi's support had supposedly told users that US Cellular was going away last week, according to a Reddit post. Google Fi Google Fi users can still tap into US Cellular's network, but only while roaming, which users still won't be charged for, a Google representative told 9to5Google

Still, having US Cellular available will be helpful in areas that T-Mobile's network doesn't cover.

Neither US Cellular nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment. 