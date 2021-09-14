Live: Apple 2021 event blog Apple's urgent iOS update Apple iPad 2021 Queer Eye Lego set PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Apple's iPhone 13 Mini promises to be small but mighty

You won't find any compromises in terms of power or camera on the smaller sibling to the iPhone 13.

28-iphone-12-mini-and-iphone-12-pro-max

Apple's iPhone 12 Mini was an example of how to make a small phone great.

 Patrick Holland/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

Big, bold phone screens are a must-have on many people's dream phone wishlist, but they aren't for everyone. In recognition of this, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Mini alongside its larger flagship phones on Tuesday during its annual September launch event. With a 5.4-inch display, this phone may be the perfect option for those looking to upgrade from an iPhone SE, or perhaps anyone wanting to switch to a more compact device.

When Apple announced the iPhone 12 Mini last year, it showed us that it can make smaller phones without compromising on specs -- truly tucking excellence into a tiny package. It's a strategy that the company seems determined to continue pursuing, even as it upgrades the phone's internal tech. The iPhone 13 Mini is testament to this.

The smallest of Apple's 2021 handsets will offer users an almost identical experience to the iPhone 13, with matching chipset, screen and camera. It's likely that the iPhone 13 Mini will only be set apart from its larger sibling in terms of battery capacity -- although Apple doesn't disclose official battery specs, so it's hard to know for sure.

See also

If you are keen on smaller phones, it's worth noting now that this could be the last Mini we see from Apple. According to a July report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will not be introducing an iPhone 14 next year due to the lower demand for its smaller models than its bigger phones.