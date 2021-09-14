Apple's iPhone 13 Mini promises to be small but mighty

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

Big, bold phone screens are a must-have on many people's dream phone wishlist, but they aren't for everyone. In recognition of this, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Mini alongside its larger flagship phones on Tuesday during its annual September launch event. With a 5.4-inch display, this phone may be the perfect option for those looking to upgrade from an iPhone SE, or perhaps anyone wanting to switch to a more compact device.

When Apple announced the iPhone 12 Mini last year, it showed us that it can make smaller phones without compromising on specs -- truly tucking excellence into a tiny package. It's a strategy that the company seems determined to continue pursuing, even as it upgrades the phone's internal tech. The iPhone 13 Mini is testament to this.

The smallest of Apple's 2021 handsets will offer users an almost identical experience to the iPhone 13, with matching chipset, screen and camera. It's likely that the iPhone 13 Mini will only be set apart from its larger sibling in terms of battery capacity -- although Apple doesn't disclose official battery specs, so it's hard to know for sure.

If you are keen on smaller phones, it's worth noting now that this could be the last Mini we see from Apple. According to a July report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will not be introducing an iPhone 14 next year due to the lower demand for its smaller models than its bigger phones.