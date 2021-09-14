iPhone 13: Apple adds larger battery, more storage, cinematic video mode

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the follow-up to last year's iPhone 12 with four new models: the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The new phones runs iOS 15, come with a larger battery, more storage, a new A15 Bionic processor and new camera features. The base model of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.



Apple said that the iPhone 13 costs $799 for 128GB which is twice the storage that the iPhone 12 came with. One thing that isn't clear is whether that price includes a $30 carrier discount or not. When Apple announced the iPhone 12 it did so showing the price after a $30 carrier discount was applied.



Probably the most welcomed feature is a larger battery. Apple didn't share the size, but claims that the new battery along with iOS 15, the A15 chip and the updated displays add up to two and a half hours more battery life.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple reveals iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 gets a new camera system which is apparent from the new diagonal orientation of the two cameras on the back of the phone. The camera bump on the iPhone 12 had the two cameras stacked vertically.



Apple claims the larger battery along with iOS 15, the A15 chip and the updated displays gives the iPhone 13 a longer battery life.

This is a developing story. See all of CNET's coverage from today's Apple event.