Apple's A15 Bionic chip powers iPhone 13 with 15 billion transistors

The new chip gets new AI and graphics abilities for better performance shooting photos and running apps, Apple says.

Apple A15 processor in the iPhone 13 has 15 billion transistors.

Apple revealed details of the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic processor Tuesday, a chip with 15 billion transistors and new graphics and AI abilities.

The chip's top job is to maintain the company's top place for smartphone speed, ensure iPhones remain the first device developers reach for when creating new apps, and keep customers happy with snappy performance and a long useful lifespan for the phone.

The A15 is an important foundation for Apple, not just for the new iPhone. The A15 also will likely power next-generation iPads. And a more powerful variation could be the brains inside new Macs, a followup to the way Apple's M1 processor is based on 2020's A14 processor. Apple is in the midst of a two-year process of evicting Intel processors from its Macs.

Designing its own chips gives Apple several advantages. It can set its own priorities in features and release timing. It can better integrate its own software. And more broadly, it can set its own destiny better, a benefit embodied in the "Cook doctrine," named for CEO Tim Cook, to "own and control" the main technologies in its products.

