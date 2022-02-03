Apple needs to release these products in 2022

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple showed off a bunch of new products last year, but there's still more we're waiting to see. It's 2022, and that means we're expecting new iPhone models (like the iPhone 14 and 5G iPhone SE 3), Apple Watches, iPads and Macs, among other things. We're even hoping to see the long-rumored Apple mixed augmented and virtual reality headset this year. The company's first event of 2022 will likely be in the spring, but we may have to wait until the summer or fall for some devices. In the meantime, we're collecting all the rumors and reports about event dates and expected products.

In 2021, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 line, the Apple Watch Series 7, third-gen AirPods and MacBook Pro laptops, just to name a few. We also saw the release of Apple's iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8 and iPadOS 15. And this year, Apple could have even more in the works. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests Apple may show off "the widest array of new hardware products in its history" in the fall.

So when is the next Apple event? Will we get a glimpse of the iPhone SE 3 or a more affordable Apple display this year? A faster Mac Mini? Read on for everything we know so far, including which products Apple could unveil. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

When is the next Apple event? Possibly March or April

It's likely we won't see Apple host another event until the spring. According to Gurman, Apple will probably host its first event this year in March or April.

Apple typically hosts three to four events every year, usually including a spring event, a summer developer conference and one or two more events in the fall. The fall events are often held in September and October and tend to feature new iPhones and Apple Watch upgrades, while the October event typically features new Macs and iPads.

With that history in mind, the next Apple event is likely to take place in the spring of 2022, perhaps, as Gurman predicts, in March or April. However, it's also possible that whatever products or announcements the company has ready next spring will be announced without the hoopla of a live event, in which case we're looking at June for Apple's annual WWDC.

Apple's event pattern slightly shifted in 2020 due to production delays during the pandemic. 2020's September Apple event revealed the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE and updated iPad models -- but no new iPhone. The company later took the wraps off the iPhone 12 in October. That event, and subsequent events last year, were also online-only due to the pandemic. A livestream was available as usual through the company's website.

As the pandemic continues to affect many, we'll have to wait and see if Apple will return for an in-person event this year or continue to be virtual-only.

New products we expect: iPhone SE 3, faster Mac Mini and more

Apple unveiled a slew of hardware and software upgrades in 2021. But, there are still a few things we expect the tech giant to announce this year. Here's everything we're hoping to get from Apple in 2022.

iPhone SE 3

Apple showed off its revamped iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but last year the petite iPhone was a no-show. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple could be working on two iPhone SE models, one for 2022 and the other for 2023. The 2022 model may arrive midyear with 3GB of memory, while the 2023 model is said to sport 4GB of memory and a bigger display, according to the analyst.

Other rumors suggest the 2022 budget-friendly iPhone could arrive in March or April. The phone is said to feature an LCD display, 5G support, a retro design and Face ID, as well.

If you can't wait until later this year for the new iPhone SE, check out CNET's review of the 2020 iPhone SE. And does it still make sense to buy an iPhone SE in 2022?

Midrange Apple display

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of its Pro Display XDR that was originally released in 2019 for just under $5,000 (not including the $1,000 stand). Bloomberg reported in January that a cheaper Apple monitor was in "early development."

Faster Mini Mac

In 2020, Apple unveiled its Mac Mini with the M1 chip. But now that the tech giant has taken the wraps off its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, when will we see a faster Mac Mini? Gurman speculated in August that a new, more powerful Mac Mini could be coming in the "next several months."

Updated 27-inch iMac, MacBook Air and Mac Pro

Apple previously announced a new iMac powered by the M1 processor, but it was only the smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is working on processor updates for the 27-inch iMac.

The Mac Pro and MacBook Air could also be due for an upgrade. The 2020 MacBook Air was the first to sport Apple's M1 chip. Now, it's rumored the MacBook Air could get a redesign and the new rumored M2 chip this year. The Mac Pro is expected in the summer, possibly sometime in August or September, according to analyst Ross Young.

New iPad Pro, iPad Air and entry-level iPad

Apple is planning to update the iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging support, according to Gurman. He speculates Apple could upgrade the iPad Air and entry-level iPad in 2022, as well.

iPhone 14

Apple released its iPhone 13 lineup in September, and the smartphone's successor, the iPhone 14, is likely to make an appearance in the fall. The iPhone 14 is rumored to finally ditch the notched display, and could house under-display Touch ID. (Here are all the iPhone 14 rumors we've heard so far.)

Apple Watch 8

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original in 2014. Gurman predicts Apple could unwrap three new Apple watch models in 2022 with a new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard version, possibly called the Apple Watch 8, and a more durable model for extreme sports athletes (and people who want to look like extreme sports athletes).

AirPods Pro 2

Apple could also be working on an updated version of the AirPods Pro. The first iteration of the higher-end earbuds debuted in 2019, and Kuo predicts the AirPods Pro 2 will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a new design and chip.

New devices: Echo Show competitor, soundbar with Apple TV, AR/VR headset and more

We could still see some other brand-new devices from Apple, if not this year then some time in the future. This includes a possible Apple competitor to the Amazon Echo Show that would fuse an entry-level iPad with a speaker, a soundbar equipped with built-in Apple TV similar to Roku's soundbar, an Apple augmented or virtual reality headset, Apple Glasses and an Apple Car.

If you're looking for more about the latest from Apple, you can take a look at everything that was announced at the most recent event. You can also check out how the iPhone 13 compares with the iPhone 12, the main difference between each iPhone 13 model, whether it's still worth it to buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and everything to know about iOS 15.