The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted
Transcript
[MUSIC]
It's not often I get to sit down and rock my cares away at an auto show.
But I just feel so at home here, because Mercedes Benz is going to offer a new camper van and they're gonna sell it in America.
The [UNKNOWN] Weekender is a versatile [UNKNOWN] that seats up to five people though it's technically only designed to sleep four adults so I guess somebody's getting left out in the elements.
Inside there's a [UNKNOWN] The purpose rear bench seat that transforms into a bed for two people.
Now the front seats actually swivel 180 degrees transforming this van into a lounge, mobile conference room or maybe even a great place to host your next Dungeons and Dragons tournament.
Top sider is a pop up roof and when it's deployed it provides enough room for two more people to rest their heads on a two inch thick memory foam mattress.
Now there are three windows up there and some USB ports so they can keep their all important electronic devices fully charged.
Under the hood you'll find a two leader turbo charged four cylinder engine, it delivers 208 horse power and it's matched to to a seven speed automatic transmission.
On the options menu you can equip this van with integrated solar panels plus upgraded audio and navigation features.
Beyond all of that Mercedes-Benz is offering various 3 m body ramps, up to 200 different colors.
You can even get an eight foot awning for protection against the elements, plus a mosquito net and even a pull out rear kitchen.
The Mercedes Benz Metris Weekender is spacious inside, and plenty maneuverable.
So agile In fact, you'll be able to park one in your garage starting this spring that can be ordered from any authorized Mercedes Benz vans dealership.
Now pricing has not been announced just yet.
But I have it on good authority.
They're going to start right around 70 grand.
That's nice.