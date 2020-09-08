Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz's automotive history can be traced all the way back to the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, which it claims as the first gasoline-powered automobile. Currently, the German luxury automaker offers a full lineup of vehicles in nearly every segment imaginable, from the pint-sized A-class up to the GLS-class three-row crossover. It even builds two cargo vans, the Sprinter and Metris.

A-Class
AMG GT
C-Class
CLA
CLS
E-Class
G-Class
GLA
GLB
GLC
GLE
GLS
Metris Cargo Van
Metris Passenger Van
S-Class
SL
SLC
Sprinter Cab Chassis
Sprinter Cargo Van
Sprinter Crew Van
Sprinter Passenger Van

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 sure can scoot

This plucky little sedan has plenty of power.
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 review: No chill

The A35 is always on, for better or for worse.
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 will keep the summer days coming

Top up or top down, this is a special car. Especially in this green.
Mercedes-Benz using Microsoft HoloLens 2 for faster, safer vehicle service

Mercedes-Benz technicians are using mixed reality and remote support tech to improve vehicle service and maintenance.
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at $55,300, All-Terrain comes in at $68,650

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe looks a whole lot better than before

The new Mercedes GLE was designed from the start to accommodate the Coupe model, and it shows.
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet review: Big power, big sky

Though it comes at a high price, the AMG S63's outrageous performance makes it a droptop standout.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe review: Astonishingly nimble

Say what you will about the GLE Coupe's styling, this 'entry-level' AMG variant is a ton of fun when the going gets twisty.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid: Swanky and frugal

It's not confirmed for the US, but the S-Class PHEV should do about around 62 miles on electricity alone.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

