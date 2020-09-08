About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz's automotive history can be traced all the way back to the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, which it claims as the first gasoline-powered automobile. Currently, the German luxury automaker offers a full lineup of vehicles in nearly every segment imaginable, from the pint-sized A-class up to the GLS-class three-row crossover. It even builds two cargo vans, the Sprinter and Metris.