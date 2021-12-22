/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

How to get permanent mounting tape off your car

Roadshow

Up Next

Use a torque wrench instead of guessing if something is tight enough
ct101-torque-00-11-22-09-still070

Up Next

Use a torque wrench instead of guessing if something is tight enough

How to tell if a car has been flooded and what to do about it
how-to-flooded-cars-00-09-29-02-still071

How to tell if a car has been flooded and what to do about it

Keep your battery ready for hard winter weather
how-to-battery-care-00-08-48-09-still071

Keep your battery ready for hard winter weather

The most important dash cam features to shop for
how-to-dashcams-00-00-47-27-still069

The most important dash cam features to shop for

Haul garbage cans with your car with these clever hooks
how-to-garbage-00-10-53-17-still070

Haul garbage cans with your car with these clever hooks

This tech may save your life by keeping your car from starting
ct101-alcohol-and-seatbelt-00-10-24-12-still069

This tech may save your life by keeping your car from starting

Are you washing your car in a drought?
how-to-waterless-car-wash-00-07-14-28-still010

Are you washing your car in a drought?

A reality check on Tesla Full Self-Driving: What it is and how to get it
tesla-full-self-driving-00-06-39-12-still081

A reality check on Tesla Full Self-Driving: What it is and how to get it

Why the hype around the Ford F-150 electric pickup truck isn't overblown
why-its-the-most-important-ev-00-06-04-16-still068

Why the hype around the Ford F-150 electric pickup truck isn't overblown

Roadshow Video Series

AutoComplete
autocomplete-w

AutoComplete

Cooley On Cars
on-cars-w

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection-w

Carfection

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest Cars All latest products

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV
honda-passport-trailsport-still-v1

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
hyundai-ioniq-5-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive

BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine
bmw-m4-track-still

BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine

2021 Tesla Model Y review: Why you shouldn't buy Tesla's littler SUV
model-y-lt-into-still-v1

2021 Tesla Model Y review: Why you shouldn't buy Tesla's littler SUV

Bodacious Barbie Extra Car sparkles in LA
barbie-first-look-holdingstill-cms

Bodacious Barbie Extra Car sparkles in LA

2023 Subaru Solterra is a sharp little EV
subaru-solterra-site

2023 Subaru Solterra is a sharp little EV

Most Popular All most popular

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)
toys1-00-03-40-01-still001

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts
top-iphone-tips-full-video-3

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts

Coolest alternative smart light fixtures
yt-cool-lights-v02

Coolest alternative smart light fixtures

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
hyundai-ioniq-5-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive

CNET's favorite games of 2021
03-best-game.png

CNET's favorite games of 2021

Latest RoadShow News All latest news

How to get permanent mounting tape off your car
how-to-remove-tape-00-00-20-18-still072

How to get permanent mounting tape off your car

Buying an electric bike
lectric-xp

Buying an electric bike

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV
honda-passport-trailsport-still-v1

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
hyundai-ioniq-5-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive

What's the best radar detector?
radar-detectors-2021-commerce-4k-yt-v2

What's the best radar detector?

BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine
bmw-m4-track-still

BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine