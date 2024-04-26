Meta Expands Its Mixed Reality Beyond the Quest Headsets Explainer
Speaker 1: Meta just made some massive moves in VR and ar and if you're looking to buy a headset, there're going to be a lot more coming. So let me explain. Meta just announced that their os, which is now called Horizon OS, is going to be coming to other headsets, not just the Quest. There are already partners lined up as Lenovo and even Microsoft. There are going to be several different variants that are coming that are all running the same types of apps and for VR and AR that you can use on the Quest two. And Quest three [00:00:30] as U'S headset is going to be hardcore gamer focused and there might be better haptics, better accessories. We don't really know much about that yet. Lenovo's is going to be productivity focused. So it looks like it could be focusing on higher resolution OLED displays and fitting better for things in a sort of an Apple Vision Pro sense. Speaker 1: Then there's going to be a Microsoft Xbox branded Quest headset that's going to have an Xbox controller according to CEO, mark Zuckerberg and maybe be packaged with Game Pass Ultimate. So it's going to be [00:01:00] kind of like a gamer focused Xbox branded quest. But I'm curious to see if Microsoft will eventually maybe even allow the quest to connect with an Xbox, because why not? I mean the PlayStation already has PlayStation VR two. That would make a lot of sense, but that's what we know so far. And we also know that Meta is going to be focused on making its AR ecosystem the ways that stuff evolves in mixed reality work better for developers. A lot of that stuff is still a work in progress. And also [00:01:30] App Lab, which is this place for early experimental apps, is going to be coming into a more open format like what Steam has to the app store. But right now I would hold off getting a new headset because you don't know what's going to be coming by the end of the year unless you're okay buying a Quest three, which is already really good. But I'm really curious what else comes. And there may be fitness headsets too, although they haven't defined a specific product for that yet. Anyway, more to come.
Up Next
Apple May Give FineWoven Accessories One More Season
Apple May Give FineWoven Accessories One More Season
US vs. TikTok: What Happens Next
US vs. TikTok: What Happens Next
What to Expect at Apple's May 7 iPad Event
What to Expect at Apple's May 7 iPad Event
Boston Dynamics' New Electric Atlas vs. Tesla's Optimus
Boston Dynamics' New Electric Atlas vs. Tesla's Optimus
Laptop Buying Guide: What to Look For
Laptop Buying Guide: What to Look For
Boston Dynamics Retires Its HD Atlas Robot
Boston Dynamics Retires Its HD Atlas Robot
Taste-Testing 6 Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks
Taste-Testing 6 Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks
Testing BruMate's Leakproof Tumbler
Testing BruMate's Leakproof Tumbler
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Meta Expands Its Mixed Reality Beyond the Quest Headsets Explainer
Meta Expands Its Mixed Reality Beyond the Quest Headsets Explainer
What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions
What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions
Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot
Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot
Apple May Give FineWoven Accessories One More Season
Apple May Give FineWoven Accessories One More Season
US vs. TikTok: What Happens Next
US vs. TikTok: What Happens Next
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot
Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot
2025 Audi Q6, SQ6 E-Tron: Audi's Newest EV Is Its Most Compelling
2025 Audi Q6, SQ6 E-Tron: Audi's Newest EV Is Its Most Compelling
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Latest How To All how to videos
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro