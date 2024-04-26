Meta Expands Its Mixed Reality Beyond the Quest Headsets Explainer
Speaker 1: Meta just made some massive moves in VR and ar and if you're looking to buy a headset, there're going to be a lot more coming. So let me explain. Meta just announced that their os, which is now called Horizon OS, is going to be coming to other headsets, not just the Quest. There are already partners lined up as Lenovo and even Microsoft. There are going to be several different variants that are coming that are all running the same types of apps and for VR and AR that you can use on the Quest two. And Quest three [00:00:30] as U'S headset is going to be hardcore gamer focused and there might be better haptics, better accessories. We don't really know much about that yet. Lenovo's is going to be productivity focused. So it looks like it could be focusing on higher resolution OLED displays and fitting better for things in a sort of an Apple Vision Pro sense. Speaker 1: Then there's going to be a Microsoft Xbox branded Quest headset that's going to have an Xbox controller according to CEO, mark Zuckerberg and maybe be packaged with Game Pass Ultimate. So it's going to be [00:01:00] kind of like a gamer focused Xbox branded quest. But I'm curious to see if Microsoft will eventually maybe even allow the quest to connect with an Xbox, because why not? I mean the PlayStation already has PlayStation VR two. That would make a lot of sense, but that's what we know so far. And we also know that Meta is going to be focused on making its AR ecosystem the ways that stuff evolves in mixed reality work better for developers. A lot of that stuff is still a work in progress. And also [00:01:30] App Lab, which is this place for early experimental apps, is going to be coming into a more open format like what Steam has to the app store. But right now I would hold off getting a new headset because you don't know what's going to be coming by the end of the year unless you're okay buying a Quest three, which is already really good. But I'm really curious what else comes. And there may be fitness headsets too, although they haven't defined a specific product for that yet. Anyway, more to come.

