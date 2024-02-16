TikTok on the Vision Pro: How Does It Work?
Tech
Speaker 1: So TikTok just announced their app for the Apple Vision Pro, so I'm going to go ahead and download it and take a first look. Let's dive in. Going to go to the app store. There's TikTok. I'm going to look at it, get double click to install, and open and log in with the email and username. Speaker 2: Wow. Speaker 3: [00:00:30] Well done, well done. Speaker 1: Once you're logged into TikTok, simply go to the TikTok app, look at it, pinch your fingers together, and it'll open the TikTok app right in front of you. Now, it isn't a vertical format. There's no way for me to expand it, to make it any larger than what it is. I can move it around the room, and right now I'm on CNET dot com's profile and TikTok. If you haven't already, add us on tiktok@cnet.com. [00:01:00] Then to scroll through different tiktoks, you simply grab, pinch and move your hand up and down. Let's watch a TikTok. Speaker 4: The Apple Vision Pro has been out in the Speaker 1: Wild on the right hand side. You can go back to C Net's profile. You can leave a comment Speaker 4: Pinching and swiping on the sidewalk, some people driving Speaker 1: With it. You can save it and you could share it. Speaker 1: You can share via airdrop a message, an email, however you want to share. Then just [00:01:30] pinch off the screen to get back. At the bottom, you have an option to use C Net's original sound from this video, click the X to close that out. If I go back to the home menu, you have the Settings icon in the top right corner. Here's settings in Privacy. You can change your account privacy or you can log out, and I don't see anywhere where I can actually post a TikTok from the Apple Vision Pro. Hopefully that's coming soon, but right now it looks like it's not available. On the top left of the screen, [00:02:00] you have options to filter your tiktoks by the latest and popular. We have locked tiktoks. We have saved tiktoks, and we have tiktoks that we've liked. Then on the left, you can go home, which will show you other, or you can endlessly scroll through videos for you. You have search options cnet.com, or you can go back to your main profile screen. You can also enjoy tiktoks [00:02:30] in a virtual environment if you want, if I turn the digital crown all the way up, I can enjoy watching tiktoks in Yosemite. Speaker 1: Twist the digital Crown back to get back to reality pass through, and you can adjust the volume there too. And to close it, look at the X on the bottom left corner, pinch your fingers together, and you've closed TikTok. Well, that's it. TikTok is pretty bare bones on the Apple Vision Pro right now. [00:03:00] It's really meant to just enjoy tiktoks. There's no option that I can see to post a TikTok, but hopefully that'll be coming soon to the Apple Vision Pro. Make sure to add CNET on TikTok if you haven't already, and thanks for watching.

