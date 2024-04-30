How To Access AI On Your Apple Watch
Speaker 1: It's 2024. So of course you can also ask chat GBT questions from your Apple Watch. There are lots of apps for this, but I use Genie because I like the layout. It has suggested prompts and a box To type in your own prompts, Speaker 2: Write me a song that would appear on Taylor Swift's new album, the Tortured Poets Department in the Shadows of the Night, where the Broken Hearts reside. Whispers of Lost Love Echo in the tortured poet's stride, where it's bleeding [00:00:30] on the pages, tainted with sorrow and pain in the depths of their emotions where love and loss remain. This is very emotional, I think in another world. This might've appeared on the album. I'm impressed. Speaker 1: My only gripe is that you can't use the Crown to scroll through your results. Being able to do that would take it from a nine to a perfect 10 out of 10 for me, but I still think it's pretty good and very fun to use.
