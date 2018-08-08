Your video, "Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo"
Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

An easy-to-use touchscreen and several physical controls make operating Hyundai's Blue Link system a breeze.
[MUSIC] Welcome to the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo. We're gonna take a look at all the tech that's packed into this small fun hatchback. Hyundai's eight inch touch screen infotainment system is one my favorites because it's just so simple to use You start here at this home screen, which gives you some information and shortcut buttons. And then you can either dive in through the all menus button or through using these physical shortcut buttons below the screen. Whichever way you use to navigate the system, there's only a couple of layers so it's easy to find what you want and the screen responds very quickly to my inputs. On this [UNKNOWN] model specifically, built in connectivity includes Bluetooth, AM FM, and Soundcloud Radio. There's also a Sirius XM data system that gives you things like weather reports or sports scores. And there's a blue link, AMP, that lets owners monitor their vehicle through the blue link telematic smartphone app. One thing I noticed about the Bluetooth connectivity though, is unlike some rivals, The Veloster doesn't have functionality to read out text messaages you receive while you're driving. Built in navigation is only available on the more expeneisve Turbo Ultimate model. But every Veloster does offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. So you can use your smartphone's mapping apps instead. And every [UNKNOWN] comes with two USB ports to ensure those smartphones are charged up. Other available tech features include wireless phone charging and a head up display. Although those are also only available on the turbo ultimate model. In terms of active safety every [UNKNOWN] offers pre-collision breaking, lane keep assist, and a driver attention monitor that will warn you if it thinks you're too drowsy to keep driving safely. Other trim levels also offer blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. And adaptive cruise control. And that's a rundown of all the tech you'll find in the 2019 Hyundai Velocitor Turbo. For a full review, check out theroadshow.com.

