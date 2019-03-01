AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Tesla finally unleashes the $35K Model 3

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Tesla finally unleashes the $35K Model 3.
RoadshowAutomobilesLyftSubaruTesla

Roadshow video Series

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid gives up a lot for a few miles per gallon

3:32

Check out Subaru's Starlink tech in the 2019 Crosstrek

2:00

The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck

7:15

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ram 1500

1:41

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

2:12

2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top

6:25

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone

3:30

Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone

4:39

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?

6:37

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Samsung's folding phone may be pricey

1:45

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Tesla finally unleashes the $35K Model 3

1:28

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

AutoComplete: Ferrari's new F8 Tributo is mostly 488 with the wick turned up

1:24

2019 Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid gives up a lot for a few miles per gallon

3:32

Check out Subaru's Starlink tech in the 2019 Crosstrek

2:00

How to maintain your electric car

4:17