The best crossovers and SUVs under $35,000 in 2019

Crossovers and SUVs of all shapes and sizes are all the rage these days. From frugal, compact cuties to huge, luxury behemoths, there are lots and lots of utility vehicles to fit the needs of just about anyone.

There's an especially great crop of CUVs and SUVs for folks on a budget, too. In fact, the under-$35,000 segment has a smattering of great choices, all of which are nice to drive, offer comfortable accommodations and can be had with all the latest and greatest infotainment and driver assistance technology.

Do note, while many of these vehicles offer higher-priced trims that exceed $35,000, they all have starting MSRPs below that price point -- with some wiggle room for a few options, too.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a good-looking crossover with plenty of in-cabin tech, including the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver assistance systems and Apple CarPlay integration.

The available turbocharged 1.5-liter engine offers more than adequate power, though the continuously variable transmission occasionally makes power delivery sluggish.

The interior is a huge upgrade from the CR-Vs of yore, with comfy leather seating and satin-finish wood-like accents. The digital instrument panel packs plenty of information into a small space while remaining easily legible.

-- Chris Paukert

Kia Niro Hybrid

The Kia Niro may not be the sexiest thing on four wheels, or even the sexiest thing in Kia's lineup, but the Niro Hybrid is an exceedingly competent little car that returns amazing mileage. It's super easy to see real-world fuel economy of 50 mpg in the base Niro Hybrid.

The Niro offers frugal transportation without feeling like a penalty box. You can load it up with a full smattering of luxury and tech features (for an added cost, of course).

-- Antuan Goodwin

Mazda CX-5

Like all Mazdas, the CX-5 is the best-handling crossover in its class. Great design and a plush interior make it wonderful to live with everyday. The CX-5 will definitely out-handle rivals like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 or Ford Escape.

The CX-5 has a nicely appointed interior, but its in-car tech falls short. The Mazda Connect system is sometimes hard to use.

-- Emme Hall

Subaru Forester

Boxy and inherently rugged, the Forester has always been the kind of car to ride its own wave. The brand-new 2019 model packs a lot of promising tech into a familiar package.

The 2019 Forester loses its turbocharged engine option, and a CVT is the only transmission available, but standard all-wheel drive is absolutely a strong selling point in this class.

The Forester is be just like any other Subaru: comfy, capable and, most importantly, good value for the money.

-- Tim Stevens

Toyota 4Runner

The 4Runner is by far the most serious off-roader on our list, with its biggish engine and body-on-frame construction. But while it's super capable off-road, it gives up surprisingly little civility on-road.

The 4Runner is awesome but getting a little long in the tooth. You'll notice a lack of advanced safety options, teensy touchscreens and borderline-embarrassing fuel economy for a modern SUV.

The 4Runner is an old-school Toyota in the proudest traditions of ruggedness, good build quality and excellent value for money. Outdated it may be, but we still love it.

-- Jon Wong

Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas is the three-row SUV we've been wanting from Wolfsburg for a long time. It's got decent looks, above-average tech and is surprisingly good value for the money. The Atlas is absolutely huge inside, and as nicely appointed as any other brand-new Volkswagen.

The downside is that all the cool tech options are only available on premium models. Want VW's awesome Digital Cockpit? Gotta step up to the top SEL trim. Want cool drive modes? Gotta spring for all-wheel drive.

-- Andrew Krok

Volvo XC40

With a handsome exterior and interior trimmings that feel nicer than its price would suggest, this little guy from Gothenburg is one of our favorite SUVs at any price point.

The cabin is truly comfortable and pretty spacious considering its size. The Sensus infotainment system sure looks pretty, but we find its myriad menus and laggy response times frustrating.

Volvo's new car subscription service launched with the XC40, meaning you can get nicely equipped Momentum or R-Design models for $700 per month or $800 per month, respectively. That cost even includes car insurance and maintenance. It's an all-in-one service.

-- Steven Ewing

Chevy Blazer

The 2019 Chevy Blazer seemed to come out of nowhere, largely because its design doesn't really speak to the heritage of its fabled nameplate. That may upset some self-appointed purists who think that anything that has the name "Blazer" on the side needs to be a body-on-frame truck, but they'll be missing out on a pretty cool crossover SUV.

The Blazer wears its Camaro-derived looks particularly well. Plus, this two-row crossover should appeal to a lot of shoppers, either with its 2.5-liter I4 engine or the available 3.6-liter V6 that features 308 horsepower. The Blazer offers solid infotainment, connectivity and advanced safety gear, all in a wieldy package that starts at $28,800 before destination charges and options.

-- Chris Paukert

Kia Telluride

Here's the thing about the 2019 Kia Telluride: It's low-key great. The Telluride doesn't go out of its way to blow your mind with wild character lines and body creases. It doesn't have huge horsepower or crazy off-road prowess. It's just handsome without being shouty, and it's well-built, well-equipped, comfortable as all hell and affordable.

The Telluride looks a lot smaller than you'd expect, given that it has three rows of seats. It's a proud midsize SUV, but it's easy to park, agile enough to get around even a notoriously congested city like Los Angeles and has vast amounts of cargo space for you to fill with whatever weird ephemera your lifestyle generates.

-- Kyle Hyatt

Hyundai Kona

Sure, it's a weird-lookin' little thing, but Hyundai's new Kona SUV is one of our favorites in the subcompact class. With its vibrant color palette and love-it-or-hate-it styling, it's sure to make a bolder statement than other, more conventionally styled crossovers.

But the Kona isn't just a book to be judged by its cover. Inside, there's a wealth of convenience and tech features. And with its optional turbocharged engine, it's pretty darn good to drive, too. Hyundai even makes a fully electric version of the plucky little Kona, if EV life is more your speed.

-- Steven Ewing