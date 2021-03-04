2021 Kia Niro gains a few new features

The Kia Niro has been spruced up for 2021.
This hybrid/plug-in hybrid family hauler gains a few new amenities for the latest model year.
Nothing has really changed inside, unfortunately.
But at least wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now supported, so that's a win.
The Niro is not one of the more visually interesting vehicles available today.
The Niro PHEV can travel up to 26 miles on battery power alone.
Don't those front seats look comfy!
How do you like this red trim on the dashboard?
Its body may not be that interesting, but some handsome wheels are available on the Niro.
For more photos of the 2021 Kia Niro, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.