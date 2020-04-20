2021 Volkswagen Atlas is ready for the whole family

Vanity may come into play, but by and large, most people shopping for three-row crossovers want something versatile, sensible and affordable.
A car in this segment needs to be able to do it all, from hauling hockey equipment to taking the whole family on a long road trip.
These Swiss Army knives are immensely popular, even if they aren't the most exciting things on the block.
The VW Atlas has always stuck to the no-nonsense side of things, and its 2021-model-year refresh helps it stand apart in an ever-growing crowd.
If you want a three-row crossover from a mass-market brand, you have almost too much choice.
The Toyota Highlander is newer and rides nicer, and it's available as a hybrid, but its infotainment is not that great.
The Honda Pilot is an all-around dependable family hauler, and if you want to treat yourself, the kissin' cousins of Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade really ramp up the fancy.
Perhaps you and your family prefer a three-row crossover that has just a little bit of visual punch, with standard tech that doesn't suck and an interior that prioritizes space and sensibility over flashy materials and angles.
If that's more your speed than anything, the 2021 VW Atlas will make a very nice addition on your driveway.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 VW Atlas.