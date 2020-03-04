Honor roll: The 2020 Honda CR-V is one intelligent crossover

  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD

It won't win any beauty pageants, but the Honda CR-V is definitely practical. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 56

This crossover has one of the nicest interiors in its class.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 56

Those taillights are quite sporty.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 56

A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 56

Thanks to its boxy overall shape, the CR-V offers more interior space than many rivals.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 56

These gauges look awful.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 56

An active grille shutter helps improve fuel efficiency by, at certain times, limiting airflow through the radiator.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 56

Interior materials are top-notch in the CR-V, but what do you think of the fake stitching?

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 56

This Touring model rolls on 19-inch wheels.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 56

To see more pictures of the Honda CR-V, keep clicking through this gallery.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 56
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 56
Now Reading

Honor roll: The 2020 Honda CR-V is one intelligent crossover

Up Next

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid joins the lineup

Latest Stories

Michelin's new X-Ice Snow tire can tackle winter's worst weather

Michelin's new X-Ice Snow tire can tackle winter's worst weather

by
Uber's former self-driving car leader ordered to pay Google $179 million

Uber's former self-driving car leader ordered to pay Google $179 million

by
2021 Genesis G80 sedan impresses in first official images

2021 Genesis G80 sedan impresses in first official images

by
China's Aiways U6ion brings some really interesting coupe crossover looks

China's Aiways U6ion brings some really interesting coupe crossover looks

by
2020 Audi RS7's great power comes with a big price tag

2020 Audi RS7's great power comes with a big price tag

by