Honor roll: The 2020 Honda CR-V is one intelligent crossover

It won't win any beauty pageants, but the Honda CR-V is definitely practical.
This crossover has one of the nicest interiors in its class.
Those taillights are quite sporty.
A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque.
Thanks to its boxy overall shape, the CR-V offers more interior space than many rivals.
These gauges look awful.
An active grille shutter helps improve fuel efficiency by, at certain times, limiting airflow through the radiator.
Interior materials are top-notch in the CR-V, but what do you think of the fake stitching?
This Touring model rolls on 19-inch wheels.
