The 2022 Mazda CX-5 Still Wows

The CX-5 gives you a taste of life's finer things without endangering you kids' college fund.
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is one of the prettiest small SUVs you can buy.
Turbo and Signature trims are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
The CX-5's performance is strong, though the engine is a bit coarse feeling and sounding.
This instrument cluster is functional but looks a bit plain.
It costs an extra $595, but this paint color is called Soul Red Crystal Metallic and it's worth every penny.
This Mazda's cargo hold is slightly smaller than rival SUVs'
Hands down, this is one of the nicest interiors in the compact SUV class.
Like the cargo area, the CX-5's backset is a little snug, too.
LED headlamps are standard.
