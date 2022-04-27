X

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 Still Wows

The CX-5 gives you a taste of life's finer things without endangering you kids' college fund.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole
Craig Cole

Craig Cole

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is one of the prettiest small SUVs you can buy.

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
Turbo and Signature trims are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
The CX-5's performance is strong, though the engine is a bit coarse feeling and sounding. 

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
This instrument cluster is functional but looks a bit plain. 

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
It costs an extra $595, but this paint color is called Soul Red Crystal Metallic and it's worth every penny.

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
This Mazda's cargo hold is slightly smaller than rival SUVs'

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
Hands down, this is one of the nicest interiors in the compact SUV class.

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
Like the cargo area, the CX-5's backset is a little snug, too.

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
LED headlamps are standard. 

2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo AWD
