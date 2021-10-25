2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness: At home on the dirt

The latest Forester stands taller, rides smoother and looks pretty darn great, too.
This is the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness.
Yep, you can three-wheel in the Wilderness.
The mid-trim Forester gets a half-inch lift over its standard brethren.
The suspension was retuned for an exceptionally smooth off-road ride.
The Yokahama Geolander tires are sized 225/60R17, which translates to about 27.5 inches of wheel and tire package.
Under the hood is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder flat-4 engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque found in the standard Forester.
However, the continuously variable transmission's ratios have been revised and the final drive is lower.
As for underbody protection, the Wilderness gets an aluminum skid plate standard, but drivers can opt for a beefier one as a dealer-installed accessory.
The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness starts at $33,945 including $1,125 for destination. Look for it in dealerships this December.
Keep scrolling for more photos.