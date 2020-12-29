2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy: Luxury in disguise

Calligraphy is the new top-of-the-line Hyundai Palisade model.
This vehicle's interior is gorgeous.
Calligraphy models gain a new grille texture that makes the front end look slightly less massive.
A 3.8-liter V6 delivers 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
This vehicle's engine is smooth running and reasonably potent.
Some exterior trim is unique to the Calligraphy model.
These 20-inch wheels are also unique to the Palisade Calligraphy.
Yep, these second-row seats are every bit as comfortable as they look.
There's no shortage of cargo space when all the back seats are folded down.
For more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, keep clicking through this gallery.