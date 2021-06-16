/>

2022 Kia Telluride looks basically the same as before

There's a new logo, and that's about it.

Daniel Golson
The Kia Telluride gains the brand's new logo for 2022.

It's found in the same spots as the old oval, in the center of the grille and the top of the tailgate.

The blacked-out Nightfall trim remains available, and the grille gets a new black finish across the board.

Every trim level now has a 10.3-inch screen as standard.

Automatic climate control and navigation-based adaptive cruise control are now standard, too.

Otherwise, the Telluride is pretty much exactly the same as before.

The Telluride LX now starts at $34,015 including destination, an increase of $600 over the 2021 model.

The S, EX and SX trims are also a little pricier than before, while the SX Prestige is $100 cheaper.

All-wheel drive remains a $2,000 option.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Kia Telluride.

