CES 2021's coolest gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, $16,000 bathtub and more

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is another updated dual-display work laptop. It features an E Ink touchscreen display embedded in the lid, so you can check on your work without actually opening the laptop.
The 12-inch E Ink display lets you quickly check your calendar and notifications, run productivity apps and take notes with the included active pen. It weighs less than 3 pounds, runs Intel's 11th-gen Core processors, and features Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6. It also works with Lenovo's ThinkBook Charging Mat, so you can keep it charged on your desk without plugging it in.
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is expected to be available sometime in the first quarter of 2021, starting at $1,549.