Weird, cute and vaguely menacing: Here come the robots of CES 2021

Robot fans, assemble.

The robots of CES 2021
1 of 12
Samsung

The robots of CES 2021

From the cuddly to the imposing to the absolutely giant, these are the robots of the all-virtual CES 2021. Whether its the cute Moflin, the C-3PO-like Bot Handy or the poop-avoiding Jetbot (above) these are the best robots from the show so far. 

Read the article
2 of 12

LG Cloi UV-C

Like an 80s sci-fi movie, this menacing robot monitors the halls of darkened workplaces -- but in the case of the Cloi UV-C, it's stamping out germs.

Samsung announce three new robots
3 of 12
Samsung

Samsung announce three new robots

Samsung has a bumper crop of robots at CES, including the 2021 version of R2-D2 and C-3PO: Bot Care (left) and Bot Handy. The Bot Care is a "personal assistant robot" while the Bot Care is a bit more "hands-on".

Read the article
Bot Handy
4 of 12
Samsung

Bot Handy

If you're like me what you really want is a robot butler. This dream of the future is closest to being realized by the Bot Handy. This robot can put dirty dishes in a dishwasher or pour a bottle of wine. Hopefully, just one glass at a time or I'm gonna need bigger glasswear.

5 of 12

Samsung JetBot AI Plus

Could this be the first robot with a dedicated poop sensor? The Jetbot avoids robotic peril by avoiding the "wet messes" Rover leaves when he's annoyed at you. The robot will be available in the US in the first half of the year. 

6 of 12

ITRI Dual Arm Robot System

Some of those inferior robots have only one arm, but not the ITRI Dual Arm Robot System! It can play a piano and serve you a delicious soda! All in the convenience of a single room! 

Moorebot Scout
7 of 12
Moorebot

Moorebot Scout

Broom broom, here comes the Moorebot Scout! This palm-sized, $179 autonomous robot patrols your home with its off-roading wheels. It doesn't really do much just yet, apart from monitor with its 1080p camera but it is programmable for STEM-based learning.

John Deere X Series
8 of 12
John Deere

John Deere X Series

Less a robot and more a combine harvester with the best cruise control mode you can imagine, this is the John Deere X Series. It has grain tank cameras, computer vision, autonomous driving and in-field machine-to-machine communication.

9 of 12
Vanguard Industries

Moflin

I'm not the first person to make a Star Trek reference with the $400 Moflin and I won't be the last. But unlike the pesky Tribbles the Moflin doesn't reproduce exponentially -- it just sits on your lap, snuggles in and purrs.

10 of 12
Daesung

Daesung Hive Controller

While the Brits have partially reversed an EU ban on bee pesticides the Koreans are trying to nurture our stripy friends -- with robots! The Hive Controller shown at CES 2021 makes extracting honey much quicker and easier.

Petit Qoobo
11 of 12
Yukai Engineering

Petit Qoobo

Studio Ghibli fans: What do you get when cross Totoro and the Cat Bus? I'd wager it would end up something like the Petit Qoobo, perhaps with more teeth. Not that this robot pet needs to be any creepier -- it's basically a furry whoopee cushion with a tail. It's a little brother to last year's larger Qoobo.

Roborock S7
12 of 12
Roborock

Roborock S7

The new Roborock S7 knows where to vacuum and where to mop. It features a "retractable sonic mopping element" and will cost $649 when it hits Amazon in March.

Read the article

More Galleries

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

30 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

53 Photos
38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos
Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

9 Photos
Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

20 Photos