GHSP Grenlite uses UV-C technology to reduce virus exposure in cars

GHSP

CES

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all just a touch more germaphobic and with good reason. But a new Grenlite ultraviolet light treatment system debuting this week at CES 2021 promises to help make personal vehicles a safer haven against viral infection.

Pronounced "green light," the line of UV-C treatment products was created by automotive and home appliance supplier GHSP. This tech is already in use in emergency-service vehicles, mass transit and commercial vehicles, where it uses UV-C light to kill a claimed 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on exposed surfaces. This includes harder-to-kill pathogens such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff) and the human coronavirus.

The technology is now coming to personal vehicles where it will be able to automatically recognize when cabin surfaces or controls have been touched and dose the area with UV-C light to "clear the air or surface of harmful pathogens," according to the company's statement. Presumably, this happens just before the passengers enter or or after they exit the vehicle.

GHSP

Like almost every new vehicle technology these days, the Grenlite system is a connectable one, able to link up to cloud-based monitoring for precision control of each unit and information gathering that can boost treatment effectiveness. It can fit inside personal vehicles, as well as be scaled up to fit commercial and service vehicles, including buses and ambulances.

"GHSP's Grenlite system seeks to provide drivers with greater peace of mind that their car is safe and germ free," GHSP said in a statement. "Whether it is a first responder who drives to work in the same car they drive their kids to school in, or coworkers who carpool to the office, GHSP's powerful UV-C technology gives drivers the ability to feel safer in their vehicle."