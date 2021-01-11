V-Moda takes on AirPods Max with $500 noise-canceling wireless headphones

V-Moda

Say what you will about the AirPods Max's high price, but it seems to have paved the way for other companies to release more expensive headphones. Case in point: the new , which carries a list price of $500. That makes it $49 less than the AirPods Max and it comes with a traditional carrying case, as opposed to Apple's widely mocked Smart Case.

I really liked ($350), which feature clean, well-balanced sound and appeal to audiophiles, and this is the wireless noise-canceling version of that model. I haven't heard the M-200 ANC yet, but will let you know how it sounds -- and compares to the AirPods Max -- as soon as I get my hands on a review sample. Like other V-Moda headphones, the shields on the ear cups are customizable at the company's website.

V-Moda

Here are the M-200 ANC's key specs, according to V-Moda.

V-Moda M-200 ANC features