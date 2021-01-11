V-Moda takes on AirPods Max with $500 noise-canceling wireless headphones

Say what you will about the AirPods Max's high price, but it seems to have paved the way for other companies to release more expensive headphones. Case in point: the new V-Moda M-200 ANC, which carries a list price of $500. That makes it $49 less than the AirPods Max and it comes with a traditional carrying case, as opposed to Apple's widely mocked Smart Case.
I really liked V-Moda's wired M-200 headphones ($350), which feature clean, well-balanced sound and appeal to audiophiles, and this is the wireless noise-canceling version of that model. I haven't heard the M-200 ANC yet, but will let you know how it sounds -- and compares to the AirPods Max -- as soon as I get my hands on a review sample. Like other V-Moda headphones, the shields on the ear cups are customizable at the company's website.
Here are the M-200 ANC's key specs, according to V-Moda.
V-Moda M-200 ANC features
- 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire coils
- Hybrid active noise canceling, adjustable in the V-Moda app
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Bluetooth audio codecs: Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, SBC
- Mobile app for customizing sound through different EQ profiles and to adjust noise-canceling levels
- Up to 20 hours of wireless playback on one charge with ANC activated (10 minutes of charging gets you 90 minutes of extra playback)
- Voice assistants: Google Assistant or Siri
- Charging: USB-C
- Frequency response: 10-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode)
- Adjustable headband with a steel core coated in 100% PU leather
- Artificial (vegan) leather earpads with 3D memory foam adhere magnetically and are replaceable
- Detachable cables: Audio Only Cable added when zero latency is required
- Weight: 320 grams (11.3 ounces)
- Warranty: One year, plus Immortal Life Replacement Program
- Exoskeleton carry case
- Shield customization: Choose from a variety of aluminum shield colors with initials or a design laser engraved
- Price: $500 (£370 or AU$650 converted)
- Ships in six to eight weeks