V-Moda takes on AirPods Max with $500 noise-canceling wireless headphones

Designed to appeal to audiophiles, the M-200 ANC is available now.

v-moda-m-200-anc-1.png

The V-Moda M-200 ANC.

 V-Moda

Say what you will about the AirPods Max's high price, but it seems to have paved the way for other companies to release more expensive headphones. Case in point: the new V-Moda M-200 ANC, which carries a list price of $500. That makes it $49 less than the AirPods Max and it comes with a traditional carrying case, as opposed to Apple's widely mocked Smart Case.

I really liked V-Moda's wired M-200 headphones ($350), which feature clean, well-balanced sound and appeal to audiophiles, and this is the wireless noise-canceling version of that model. I haven't heard the M-200 ANC yet, but will let you know how it sounds -- and compares to the AirPods Max -- as soon as I get my hands on a review sample. Like other V-Moda headphones, the shields on the ear cups are customizable at the company's website.

v-moda-m-200-anc-2.png

The included case.

 V-Moda

Here are the M-200 ANC's key specs, according to V-Moda.

V-Moda M-200 ANC features

  • 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire coils
  • Hybrid active noise canceling, adjustable in the V-Moda app
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Bluetooth audio codecs: Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, SBC
  • Mobile app for customizing sound through different EQ profiles and to adjust noise-canceling levels
  • Up to 20 hours of wireless playback on one charge with ANC activated (10 minutes of charging gets you 90 minutes of extra playback)
  • Voice assistants: Google Assistant or Siri
  • Charging: USB-C
  • Frequency response: 10-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode)
  • Adjustable headband with a steel core coated in 100% PU leather
  • Artificial (vegan) leather earpads with 3D memory foam adhere magnetically and are replaceable
  • Detachable cables: Audio Only Cable added when zero latency is required
  • Weight: 320 grams (11.3 ounces)
  • Warranty: One year, plus Immortal Life Replacement Program
  • Exoskeleton carry case
  • Shield customization: Choose from a variety of aluminum shield colors with initials or a design laser engraved 
  • Price: $500 (£370 or AU$650 converted)
  • Ships in six to eight weeks
