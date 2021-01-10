JBL launches new wireless earbuds for CES 2021 to compete with AirPods Pro

CES

In advance of CES 2021, JBL unveiled several new true-wireless earbuds, including the stylish Live Pro Plus ($180), which feature active noise canceling and are designed to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro, and the Live Free NC Plus ($150), a stem-free model with active noise canceling. It also introduced the JBL Tour Pro Plus ($200) as part of its new Tour series geared toward "business professionals" that also includes an over-ear noise-canceling headphone, and the $300 the Tour One. The new Live earbuds are scheduled to ship in March, while the Tour Pro Plus will ship in May. We're awaiting international pricing and release dates, but $150 is roughly £110 or AU$200.

Here's the quick skinny on all the new earbuds, all of which comes from JBL's press materials on the new products.

JBL Live Pro Plus JBL JBL says the Live Pro Plus will be available on JBL.com on March 14, for $180 in four color options -- black, white, pink and beige. Key specs, according to JBL: JBL Signature Sound

Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient

Wireless charging

Echo canceling mic technology

Dual Connect + Sync

Auto play/pause

Up to seven hours of playback in the earbuds (six hours if using noise-canceling feature)

Charging case holds up to 21 hours of battery life

Speed Charge (10 minutes of charging gets you an hour of playback)

Touch controls

Customizable with My JBL Headphones app

IPX4 water-resistant

Fast Pair

USB-C fast charging

Hands-free voice capability with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)

Hotword and Device Action support

Price: $180

JBL Live Free NC Plus JBL The Live Free NC Plus will also hit JBL.com on March 14 for $150. It has four color options: black, blue, white and rose. Key specs: Active Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient

Wireless charging

Dual Connect + Sync

Auto play/pause

Fast Pair

USB-C fast charge

Up to seven hours of playback in the earbuds

Charging case that holds up to 14 hours of battery life

Touch controls

Touch and talk, with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)

IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof

Price: $150

JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS JBL The new JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS, due out this spring, are JBL's new sportier true-wireless earbuds that are fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating and include sport fins to lock the buds in your ears. They also have active noise canceling. Key specs, according to JBL: Up to seven hours of music playback, with two extra charges from charging case

6mm dynamic drivers

Active noise canceling with Smart Ambient feature (transparency mode)

Ear fins for a secure fit

Built-in voice capabilities with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof rating with reflective accents

Hands-free stereo calls with autopause

Independent earbud use (you can use a single bud)

Google Fast Pair

Compatible with My JBL Headphones App

Price: $150

Available in blue, white and black, starting this spring

JBL Tour Pro Plus JBL JBL's Tour Series headphones will hit the market later in the year, with the JBL Tour Pro Plus available in black at major retailers and on JBL.com on May 30 for $200. Key specs, according to JBL: 6.8mm dynamic drivers

Adaptive Noise Canceling



Six hours of battery with active noise canceling on, eight hours with Bluetooth only

Speed Charge (10 minutes of charging gets you an hour of playback)

Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru

Voice Clarity with three-mic beamforming array technology

Dual Connect + Sync and Fast Pair

Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IPX4 sweatproof

SilentNow and My Alarm

Smart Audio & Video, optimized for listening to music versus a movie

Customized tap panel control

Check My Best Fit feature lets you check your ear fit with the companion app

JBL Headphones App to customize EQ settings

Price: $200

JBL also introduced the Live 660NC, a new $200 over-ear noise-canceling model with multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can switch between two paired devices, such as smartphone and computer (it also ships on March 14 in black, blue and white colors), and the aforementioned Tour One ($300) that will ship in May. Additionally, new $130 on-ear noise-canceling headphones, the Live 460NC, will hit stores on March 14 in black, blue, white and rose colors.

As soon as I get my hands on review samples, I'll post my thoughts on fit, sound and call quality.